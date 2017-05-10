2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced from $42,990

May 10, 2017
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio SUV hits the market this summer, and the Italian firm has priced it from a very reasonable $42,990, including a $995 destination charge.

Sure that figure isn’t cheap, but you’re getting a lot of value for your dollar.

The base Stelvio comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard, and this combo is good for a brisk 0-60 mph dash of 5.4 seconds, plus a top speed of 144 mph.

Among the standard goodies are 18-inch aluminum wheels, a carbon fiber driveshaft, leather trim, parking sensors, a rearview camera, a driving modes selector, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with an integrated engine starter button.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Enlarge Photo

At launch, you’ll be able to opt for the base model or a better-equipped Ti (Turismo Internazionale) priced from $44,990, including destination. The Ti has the same mechanicals as the base Stelvio and adds 19-inch wheels as standard plus sport-tuned suspension, a larger infotainment display, heated front seats and steering wheel, and wood trim.

Available on the base model is an $1,800 Sport Package that adds many of the extras of the Ti. And available on the Ti are Sport and Lusso packages which add their own extras. Both packages are priced at $2,500.

Unfortunately, Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm pricing and availability of the fire-breathing Stelvio Quadrifoglio. What we do know, however, is that the model has a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. This is the same engine found in Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio, and just like in the sport sedan it will shove the Stelvio to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds.

Rivals for the Stelvio include the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

