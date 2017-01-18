‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ moving to Netflix

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee season 3 Enlarge Photo

Netflix may have lost out to rival Amazon in snagging former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, but the popular streaming service will soon have a celebrity-studded car show of its own.

It’s been confirmed that the car show about nothing, Jerry Seinfeld’s "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," will start airing episodes on Netflix in late 2017. The show, currently in its ninth season, has been aired on Sony’s streaming service Crackle since it started in 2012.

Netflix is reported to have signed on for at least 24 episodes which will span into 2018 and beyond. Most of the show’s seasons have had six episodes, which means we’re looking at four more seasons at a minimum. Prior episodes of the show will also be available to Netflix subscribers.

Interestingly, for Seinfeld fans, the deal is said to be part of a wider arrangement that will see two new stand-up specials linked with the comedy legend aired on Netflix.

“When I first started thinking about ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.”