Report: Next 3-Series GT to join 4-Series family, offer electric option

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Enlarge Photo

With BMW’s next 5-Series Gran Turismo set to receive 6-Series badging, it makes sense that the smaller 3-Series Gran Turismo will eventually join the 4-Series family.

According to Autocar, this is exactly what BMW is planning for the 3-Series GT’s successor. Note, the current 3-Series GT has just received its mid-cycle update so the successor, the so-called 4-Series GT, is still a few years out.

It will likely debut in 2019, as a 2020 model. By then, BMW—rightly—expects electric cars to be even more in fashion than they are today and thus will add an electric option to the car, Autocar reports, based on comments from a BMW insider.

After realizing the folly of selling electric cars as quirky, standalone models under the i sub-brand, BMW has decided to add electric options to its core models. The first will be an electric X3 due in 2020.

The electric 4-Series GT will reportedly also arrive in 2020. The potential Tesla Model 3 rival is said to offer a range of at least 300 miles and performance on par with the 320-horsepower 3-Series GT currently on sale.