2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video

Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with 19,332 sold nationwide in 2016. This compares to 15,383 Cayennes and 8,901 911s sold during the same period.

Having been introduced for 2015, the Macan will soon be at the midway point in its life cycle. To keep sales brimming, Porsche will implement a subtle update.

A prototype for the updated Macan has been spotted again, and this time we have video footage.

2019 Porsche Macan spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

The prototype suggests that the designers will be adding new bumpers and revising the look of the daytime running lights. The design of the taillights also appears to be receiving some tweaks.

According to our photographer, the dashboard was also masked. This suggests some updates inside, too. Look for the infotainment system to be upgraded with the new setup that debuted in the 2017 Panamera.

It’s not clear what Porsche has in store for the Macan’s powertrains. One possibility is that we see a plug-in hybrid option added, most likely pairing a V-6 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. We’re not expecting the Macan S Diesel offered overseas to make it here, due to the Volkswagen Group’s retreat from diesels.

2019 Porsche Macan facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Currently, we're expecting the debut of the updated Macan in early 2018. It should arrive as a 2019 model.

Before the updated Macan arrives, however, we'll see a redesigned Cayenne introduced.