Hyundai N is putting the final touches on its first model, the i30 N hot hatch, but the official performance division of the Korean automaker has more coming.

The next will be a Veloster N, a prototype for which has been spotted.

The Veloster N will be based on a next-generation Veloster which is also out testing in prototype form and due in showrooms next year, as a 2019 model. The N version should bow around the same time.

Compared to the prototypes for the standard Veloster, the Veloster N prototype features new intakes in the front bumper, dual-exhaust tips (the regular Veloster has a single, center-mounted exhaust tip), bigger wheels, and uprated brakes with red calipers.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Under the hood should be Hyundai N’s newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The engine has survived the grueling 24 Hours Nürburgring endurance race and is expected to offer upwards of 271 horsepower. In the Veloster N, expect it to be paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and spin the front wheels only.

Hyundai N engineers also had a Volkswagen Golf GTI on hand for benchmarking. Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann, a former BMW M engineering boss, openly admits the VW is his yardstick, describing it as an ideally balanced hatchback that perfectly straddles the line between performance and practicality.

Hyundai N won’t offer the i30 N in the United States, even though we’re getting the standard i30 as the Elantra GT. The good news is that the Veloster N is almost certain for our market.

We should have more details on Hyundai N’s plans following the debut of the i30 N at September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.