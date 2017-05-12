BMW 530e iPerformance to offer wireless charging option

May 12, 2017
2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging

BMW’s new plug-in hybrid 5-Series, the 530e iPerformance, will eventually get wireless charging capability.

It will mean no longer have to bother with plugging the car in for charging. Instead, you simply position the car over a inductive charging plate plugged into a wall outlet. BMW says the charging plate is safe to use outdoors.

Integrated into the base of the plate is a primary coil. A secondary coil is located underneath the nose of the car. An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kilowatts, or enough to charge the battery in under 4.0 hours. Of course, conventional charging can also be used.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

The car’s battery is a lithium-ion unit with a 9.2-kilowatt-hour capacity. BMW quotes a 28-mile electric range for the European cycle. An EPA-rated figure is yet to be announced though should come in lower due to the harsher cycle used.

The 530e iPerformance features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 paired in parallel with a single electric motor. The electric motor is integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed automatic, and drive is to the rear wheels only. Peak output of the system is 248 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque which BMW says enough to hustle the 530e iPerformance from 0-62 mph in 6.2 seconds.

BMW says the wireless charging plate will be made available from 2018. By then, Mercedes-Benz will also be offering a wireless charging plate for the plug-in hybrid version of the S-Class.

BMW 530e iPerformance to offer wireless charging option
