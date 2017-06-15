2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots

Jun 15, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

French automaker Peugeot is out testing a new generation of its 508 sedan.

The current model made its debut in 2010 so is about due for a redesign.

The 508 is Peugeot’s rival to mid-size family sedans like the Ford Fusion, Opel Insignia and Volkswagen Passat, and like those rivals it also offers a wagon option.

The current model isn’t particularly appealing but this new generation, though heavily camouflaged, appears to be a sleek and well-proportioned sedan. Underneath the covers should be a design reminiscent of Peugeot’s handsome Exalt concept unveiled at the 2014 Beijing auto show.

Peugeot Exalt concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Peugeot Exalt concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Look for the powertrain lineup to consist of various turbocharged inline-4s, in both gasoline and diesel flavors. A plug-in hybrid option should also be available.

Under the skin should be a version of the PSA Group’s flexible EMP2 platform. The longest version of this front-wheel-drive platform is found in the 195-inch Citroën C6 sedan sold exclusively in China.

With Opel soon to join PSA, there’s a good chance the next-generation Opel Insignia will adopt the EMP2 platform or its successor.

Don’t expect the 508 to make it over to the United States. PSA does plan to enter the U.S. market eventually, though it will start by introducing car sharing first. It may be a decade or more until we see any of the automaker’s cars actually on sale here.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Audi adds 610-horsepower R8 Spyder V10 Plus to range Audi adds 610-horsepower R8 Spyder V10 Plus to range
1,000-mph Bloodhound SSC will conduct first test run in October 1,000-mph Bloodhound SSC will conduct first test run in October
Godsil Manhattan V-16 Super-Coupe teased, design coming June 26 Godsil Manhattan V-16 Super-Coupe teased, design coming June 26
Lexus CT 200h updated (again) Lexus CT 200h updated (again)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.