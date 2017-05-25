VW unveils 268-horsepower Golf GTE Performance concept at 2017 Wörthersee Tour

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen waited until Thursday’s opening day for the 2017 Wörthersee Tour GTI tuning fest to release details on yet another hot hatch concept present at the Austrian event.

Joining the Up! GTI and hybrid Golf GTI and Golf GTE SportWagen concepts at the event is the Golf GTE Performance concept.

The latest concept is essentially a tuned version of the Golf GTE plug-in hybrid on sale overseas and hints at how the car’s performance can be further enhanced in the future. Remember, as a result of tougher emissions regulations plus the diesel scandal, VW’s future lineup will be skewed towards electrification.

Instead of the Golf GTE’s usual 201 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque output, the Golf GTE Performance concept packs a 268 hp and 332 lb-ft punch. The concept also wears an uprated wheel and tire package, as well as the rear diffuser and exhaust tips normally found on the hardcore Golf GTI Clubsport sold overseas.

VW hasn’t gone into detail on how it extracted the extra performance but we know there’s still a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 paired with an electric motor up front. Drive is also still routed to the front wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, and with a full charge the car should still be able to cover approximately 31 miles on electric power alone.

Inside, VW has dressed up the cabin with leather-lined sport seats and an Alcantara-lined steering wheel.

The Wörthersee Tour runs until May 27. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.