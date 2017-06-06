Vauxhall gets final run of VXR8 super sedans from Down Under

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R Enlarge Photo

General Motors’ British outfit, Vauxhall, has received its last batch of VXR8 muscle sedans.

The final version is the VXR8 GTSR, which is just a rebadged version of the GTSR from semi-official Holden tuner HSV.

The GTSR is based on the VF-Series Holden Commodore, a version of which is sold here as the Chevrolet SS, and it’s powered by a LSA 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 serving up 583 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque. This makes the GTSR the most powerful car ever sold by Vauxhall.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels only, either via a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Also included in the drivetrain is a limited-slip differential. Stopping power comes from 6-piston calipers residing within 20-inch forged allows at each corner.

2017 HSV GTSR Enlarge Photo 2017 HSV GTSR Enlarge Photo 2017 HSV GTSR Enlarge Photo

Inside, a diamond pattern features on the Alcantara and leather-lined seats. More Alcantara can be found on the steering wheel and gear lever.

Only 15 VXR8 GTSR are being offered in the United Kingdom. Fans will be able to see the car in person at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed which runs from June 29 to July 2.

Sadly, Holden is set to wind up production of its rear-wheel-drive Commodore range in October. There’s a new Commodore arriving in 2018, but it’s a front-wheel-drive model twinned with the latest Buick Regal and Opel Insignia, meaning no more Holden V-8 muscle sedans.

To mark the end of the run, HSV not only built the GTSR but also a more extreme model dubbed the GTSR W1. This beast, limited to just 300 units, features the LS9 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the C6 Corvette ZR1. Its output is an impressive 635 hp and 601 lb-ft.