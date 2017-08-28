Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV to debut in Frankfurt

News
Cadillac XT5 mild hybrid launches in China Luxury
12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
GMC considering subcompact crossover SUV SUVs
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Mercedes-Benz will unveil a production-ready hydrogen fuel cell car at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.
The car will be an evolution of the GLC F-Cell prototype unveiled in 2016. For production, the car dons the new EQ Power label Mercedes is using for vehicles fitted with alternative powertrains.
The GLC F-Cell EQ Power is different to most fuel cell vehicles in that it is a plug-in hybrid, a hydrogen-electric plug-in hybrid. Thanks to a sizable battery, drivers will be able to charge the car at public charging stations instead of solely relying on almost non-existent hydrogen stations when the tanks are empty.
Mercedes hasn’t released any specs for the GLC F-Cell EQ Power but the prototype featured a 9.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 30 miles of range. With the battery fully charged and the hydrogen tanks filled, the prototype was good for 300 miles of range.
Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power prototypeEnlarge Photo
Automakers are faced with a number of options when it comes to alternative powertrains. Right now gasoline-electric plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electrics are gaining traction, but automakers are still hedging their bets with fuel cells.
Mercedes at one point was prepared to launch a fuel cell car on the market as early as 2014, following positive results from a trial fleet of fuel cell-equipped B-Class minivans launched in 2009. The automaker eventually axed those plans because the low expected volume would make the cars too expensive.
Mercedes will have a very busy stand at the upcoming Frankfurt show. The main highlight will be the code-named Project One hypercar from Mercedes-AMG. Also present will be a compact electric car concept from the new EQ sub-brand, a self-driving concept from Smart, updated versions of the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and the X-Class pickup truck.
The action all unfolds September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles appearing in Frankfurt by visiting our dedicated hub.
Email This Page