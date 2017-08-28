Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV to debut in Frankfurt

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz will unveil a production-ready hydrogen fuel cell car at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The car will be an evolution of the GLC F-Cell prototype unveiled in 2016. For production, the car dons the new EQ Power label Mercedes is using for vehicles fitted with alternative powertrains.

The GLC F-Cell EQ Power is different to most fuel cell vehicles in that it is a plug-in hybrid, a hydrogen-electric plug-in hybrid. Thanks to a sizable battery, drivers will be able to charge the car at public charging stations instead of solely relying on almost non-existent hydrogen stations when the tanks are empty.

Mercedes hasn’t released any specs for the GLC F-Cell EQ Power but the prototype featured a 9.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 30 miles of range. With the battery fully charged and the hydrogen tanks filled, the prototype was good for 300 miles of range.

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power prototype Enlarge Photo

Automakers are faced with a number of options when it comes to alternative powertrains. Right now gasoline-electric plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electrics are gaining traction, but automakers are still hedging their bets with fuel cells.

Mercedes at one point was prepared to launch a fuel cell car on the market as early as 2014, following positive results from a trial fleet of fuel cell-equipped B-Class minivans launched in 2009. The automaker eventually axed those plans because the low expected volume would make the cars too expensive.

Mercedes will have a very busy stand at the upcoming Frankfurt show. The main highlight will be the code-named Project One hypercar from Mercedes-AMG. Also present will be a compact electric car concept from the new EQ sub-brand, a self-driving concept from Smart, updated versions of the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and the X-Class pickup truck.

The action all unfolds September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles appearing in Frankfurt by visiting our dedicated hub.