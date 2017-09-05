Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz will unveil a production-ready hydrogen fuel cell car based on the GLC platform during next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

Development, a glimpse of which is shown here, has been ongoing for some time. For production, the zero-emission SUV dons the new EQ Power label Mercedes is using for vehicles fitted with alternative powertrains.

The GLC F-Cell EQ Power is an evolution of the prototype unveiled in 2016, and right now it isn’t confirmed whether we’ll see it in the United States, although there’s a good chance we will.

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power Enlarge Photo

Mercedes’ design is different to most other fuel cell vehicles in that it is a plug-in hybrid, a hydrogen-electric plug-in hybrid. Thanks to a sizable battery, drivers will be able to charge the SUV at public charging stations instead of solely relying on almost non-existent hydrogen stations when the tanks are empty.

Mercedes hasn’t released any specs for the GLC F-Cell EQ Power but the prototype featured a 9.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 30 miles of range. With the battery fully charged and the hydrogen tanks filled, the prototype was good for 300 miles of range.

Automakers are faced with a number of options when it comes to alternative powertrains. Right now gasoline-electric plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electrics are gaining traction, but automakers are still hedging their bets with fuel cells.

Mercedes at one point was prepared to launch a fuel cell car on the market as early as 2014, following positive results from a trial fleet of fuel cell-equipped B-Class minivans launched in 2009. The automaker eventually axed those plans because the low expected volume would have made the cars too expensive.

Mercedes will have a very busy stand at the upcoming Frankfurt show. The main highlight will be the code-named Project One hypercar from Mercedes-AMG. Also present will be a compact electric car concept from the new EQ sub-brand, a self-driving concept from Smart, updated versions of the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and the X-Class pickup truck.

The action all unfolds September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles appearing in Frankfurt by visiting our dedicated hub.