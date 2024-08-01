The truck tuning scene today is dominated by rugged machines designed for climbing boulders or desert racing, but it wasn't that long ago when street performance was all the rage.

Ford is now looking to rekindle the love affair with street trucks with the reveal on Thursday of the 2025 Maverick Lobo.

Like a true street truck, the Lobo rides on lowered suspension featuring tuned springs and dampers aimed at on-road performance. The truck is half an inch lower at the front compared to a stock Maverick, and 1.1 inches lower at the rear.

An uprated brake package includes dual-piston front calipers borrowed from the Focus ST on sale overseas, and these are housed within 19-inch disc-style wheels finished in black. The roof is also painted black, while the rocker panels and rear bumper match the body color.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo

Ford doesn't don the Lobo with any extra power, and instead describes the truck as a “new canvas” for street truck builds. As a result, it comes with the Maverick's stock standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 which for the 2025 model year is rated at 238 hp.

All-wheel drive is included and comes with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock to help direct torque between the rear wheels, which can aid cornering at the limit. The truck even features a “Lobo” mode, which akin to a track mode found in many cars can help improve cornering performance, grip, and stability, according to Ford.

Order books for the Lobo are open and deliveries are slated to begin in early 2025. Pricing information hasn't been announced.

The truck forms part of an updated 2025 Maverick range. In addition to revised styling, Ford replaced the former 8.0-inch infotainment screen with a 13.2-inch screen running the latest version of the Sync 4 infotainment system. All-wheel drive is also available with the Maverick's hybrid powertrain, and the former Tremor off-road package is now a standalone model joining the new Lobo and former XL, XLT, and Lariat models.