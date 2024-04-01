Nissan will continue racing in the Formula E Championship through 2030, the automaker announced last week.

Nissan has competed in the electric racing series since Season 5, which ran from 2018-2019, and under its latest commitment will race in the series at least until the end of Season 16, which will run from 2029-2030. This will be the longest that Nissan has competed in an FIA-sanctioned racing series.

The commitment makes Nissan the first team to sign on to race with the next-generation Gen4 race car that will be introduced in Season 13, which will run from 2026-2027. Nissan is helping to develop the car. Porsche is also involved in the development, though the automaker hasn't committed to Formula E beyond Season 12.

The Gen4 race car, like its predecessors, will be common to all teams, though certain aspects will be open to individual tuning, particularly when it comes to the powertrain.

Nissan at the 2024 Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

According to organizers, the car will deliver more power and faster charging capability than the current Gen3 car. Improved safety will be another key aspect. Performance targets include a power output of 804 hp and regeneration capacity up to 938 hp.

For Nissan, and other competitors in the sport, Formula E provides an opportunity to develop electric vehicle technology and test it one of the toughest environments possible. Speaking to Motor Authority during last week's 2024 New York auto show, Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan North America's senior vice president and chief planning officer, said Formula E participation is being used as a test-bed for development of the powertrain of the next-generation GT-R, though he said Nissan still hasn't decided on what powertrain type the car will have.

News of Nissan's latest commitment to Formula E comes at the same time as news of the revival of iconic race car constructor Lola Cars as a new entry in Formula E. Lola will team up with Yamaha in time for Season 11 of Formula E, which starts late this year and runs into 2025.