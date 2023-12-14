We drove the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire. The specifications, namely up to 1,234 hp, are ludicrous, but it's the car's ability to handle corners that's truly shocking. Despite its electric powertrain and 5,336-pound curb weight, the Air Sapphire is instantly one of the best sport sedans money can buy, and it'll take a lot of money with a price of $250,500.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq debuted online with few details. Confirmed for the 2026 model year, the three-row Visitiq will be an electric luxury crossover SUV akin to the gas-powered XT6. Cadillac pointed out that the Vistiq will be a "globally sized" vehicle, which is probably because the electric Escalade IQ will likely be too large for some markets.

Stellantis trademarked the Nighthawk nameplate. It's unknown what the Nighthawk badge will be applied to, if at all, but smart money puts it on a Jeep as iterations of the hawk name have been used on the automaker's SUVs in the past. Trailhawks are the automaker's most off-road capable models, while Trackhawks have been the most track capable.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

