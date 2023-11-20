The Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special launched in 1990 in a limited run of 502 cars. It's an icon of the era, and now HWA wants to recreate the magic by building a modern example. HWA's car is known the HWA Evo, and just 100 will be built, each priced at around $780,000.

Hyundai is out testing a prototype for a large electric SUV previewed by 2021's Seven concept, and we have video footage. The SUV, which will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, is a sister vehicle to the Kia EV9, meaning it should offer three rows of seats and a maximum range of around 300 miles.

Nissan has increased the starting price of its Armada, possibly in anticipation of a redesigned model that's thought to be coming next year. For what may be its last year on the market, the existing Armada's starting price has jumped by almost $5,000 due to the previous base version being discontinued.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

