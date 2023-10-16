The 2024 model year is the last for the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat, whose last recipient is the Ram 1500 TRX. However, the 1500 TRX will live on, and a recent prototype sighting suggests the V-8 will be replaced by a 6-cylinder engine, specifically Stellantis' new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 known as the Hurricane.

Toyota will use the upcoming 2023 Tokyo auto show to present an electric sports car concept. Toyota has confirmed it is working on an electric sports car for showrooms, and that it has several design options on the table. However, the automaker has also said that the production green light hasn't been given yet.

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on its way to showrooms later this year, and a prototype for the car's AMG E 53 variant has been spotted. The outgoing E 53 generates 429 hp from an inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination, and a similar setup likely boasting even more power should feature in the new generation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ram 1500 TRX caught on video with possible inline-6

Toyota plans electric sports car for 2023 Tokyo auto show

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spied with electrified power

