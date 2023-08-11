The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ debuted, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class underwent testing, and the Lucid Gravity received a debut timeline. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The electric Escalade finally debuted. Dubbed the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, the electric luxury SUV will feature 750 hp, a driving range of 450 miles, and 55 inches of screen on the dashboard. It will cost about $130,000 when it enters production in the summer of 2024.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV police car reported for duty. The automaker said the electric cop car is ready to hit the streets with 498 hp, all-wheel drive, and DC fast charging of up to 190 kw.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class underwent testing on public roads. Sporting minimal camaflauge, the updated brick-on-wheels will get a nip and tuck with refreshed front and rear ends. Inside the G-Class will receive the latest iteration of the automaker's MBUX infotainment system. Expect a debut late this year or early next year.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe marked a significant departure for the nameplate and automaker. The automaker's lead designer said he found inspiration from the Costco parking lot and people's desire for an outdoor lifestyle.

The Lucid Gravity SUV debut will take place in November. The startup automaker announced the electric crossover SUVs debut along with production set to begin in late 2024.