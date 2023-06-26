BMW will launch a new M5 Touring next year, and it will mark only the third long-roof body style in the M5's history. Prototypes will hit the road soon, but BMW has already provided a first look at one of the test vehicles.

Hyundai is out testing a prototype for a large electric SUV previewed by 2021's Seven concept. The SUV, which will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, is a sister vehicle to the Kia EV9, meaning it should offer three seating rows and a maximum range of around 300 miles.

Aston Martin is developing a modular EV platform that will feature battery and powertrain technology supplied by Lucid. The platform will be flexible enough to support SUVs, sports cars, grand tourers, and even a hypercar, according to Aston Martin.

