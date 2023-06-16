Acura is about to enter the EV game with a mid-size SUV reviving the automaker's ZDX nameplate and utilizing General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set. The latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear, meaning the debut can't be far.

Toyota's latest Tacoma already boasts eight grades, but the automaker plans to add one more. It's called Terra, and it is based on the off-road-ready TRD Pro grade. A single teaser photo hints at what's to come.

Volkswagen has provided the first details on its redesigned Tiguan. The new compact crossover debuts this fall but isn't thought to be coming to the U.S. Instead, the U.S. is reported to be getting a redesigned version of VW's Tayron crossover sold in China as its next Tiguan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Acura ZDX spy shots

Toyota teases new 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro Terra

VW close to revealing third-generation Tiguan

2024 Subaru Ascent SUV costs $370 more, starts at $35,490

Nio ET5 Touring is an attractive electric wagon

Nearly half of shoppers see public charging as an EV dealbreaker

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix preview

2024 Kia K5 sedan rolls on with tiny $100 increase to $26,515

Acura taking Integra Type S, NSX active aero concept to Pikes Peak

Don't count on EV brake lights to communicate brake regen