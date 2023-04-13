Chevrolet has unveiled a ZR2 version of its Silverado 2500HD. It's Chevy's third truck to receive the ZR2 off-road treatment, after the Colorado and Silverado 1500, and it's being offered with the choice of a gas or diesel V-8.

Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. The first is the Eletre SUV, which is due in showrooms in 2024. It will be followed by a sedan, rumored to be called an Envya, and we just snapped photos of a prototype.

Ford has revealed a Mustang-based electric drag racer powered by four motors, all of them driving the rear wheels. The car generates four-figure horsepower, and Ford plans to use it to beat its own quarter-mile record for a full-bodied electric vehicle.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD gets ZR2 off-road treatment

2025 Lotus Envya (Type 133) spy shots

Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric drag racer debuts

2024 Lexus UX hybrid gets modest price increase to $37,640

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglios spawn 100th Anniversario models

Toyota confirms fuel-cell, plug-in hybrid versions of Crown

2025 Mini Cooper EV spy shots and video

Review: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante revealed

Poll: Nearly half in US support EV incentives, fewer to buy them