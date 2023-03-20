Acura will reveal an Integra Type S in April, and the automaker has just let slip some of the car's specifications. The headline number is the power figure, which has come in higher than what the related Honda Civic Type R delivers.

Fiat's sole EV at present is the 500e minicar, but the automaker plans to add two more later this year. One of the new EVs has been spotted. It's a subcompact crossover that will serve as the replacement for the 500X.

California's Nethercutt Collection has plenty of impressive cars, but one that stands out is a Duesenberg that was built for display during the 1933 Chicago World's Fair. Jay Leno featured it in the latest episode of his “Jay Leno's Garage” series, and provided us with plenty of interesting nuggets, such as the car featuring a mechanical computer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

