The current smallest member from Volkswagen's ID family of EVs is the ID.3 compact hatch, but the automaker has plans to launch two smaller EVs. The first of these has been previewed by the ID.2all concept, and a production version will arrive in 2025.

Audi has confirmed its next EV launch for the second half of 2023. The vehicle is the long-awaited Q6 E-Tron, the first vehicle to ride atop Volkswagen Group's PPE platform designed for high-volume luxury EVs.

British chemical giant Ineos has launched an automotive division whose first product is a rugged SUV called the Grenadier. Production started at a plant in France last year and soon a Grenadier pickup truck will join the SUV. A prototype for the pickup was just spotted.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

VW ID.2all concept previews affordable EV due in 2025

Audi Q6 E-Tron set for debut in second half of 2023

2024 Ineos Grenadier pickup truck spy shots

What's New for 2023: Mercedes-Benz

Lancia concept teased, debuts April 15

Biden administration opens $2.5B community EV charging program

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and GLB-Class updated for 2024

Honda recalls CR-V, Odyssey, Acura RDX for seat belt issue

Porsche reportedly plans steep price increases in 2023 and beyond

Tesla owners sue over parts-and-service monopoly