The Kia EV9 has finally been introduced. The big, blocky electric SUV will serve as Kia's new flagship, and it has the looks and technology to potentially lure buyers away from the luxury brands.

Another electric SUV in the headlines is the Mercedes-Benz EQG, the electric version of the iconic G-Class off-roader. A prototype has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next.

Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar has entered production, just two and a half years after it was first shown. The powertrain combines a V-12 engine with a mild-hybrid system and a 6-speed manual transmission. A rear-mounted fan alters the car's aerodynamic properties.



