Genesis is in the process of launching its first electric vehicles. Among them is an electric G80, and we just tested it. Despite being based on a modified version of the gas-powered G80's platform, the new Electrified G80 is one of the best offerings in the mid-size electric sedan segment.

Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911. One of the changes that will take place is the introduction of hybrid technology on some models. One of the models that will go the hybrid route is the 911 Turbo S, and we just spotted some prototypes.

General Motors will roll out its Ultra Cruise automated driver-assist system later this year, and the automaker has detailed some of the hardware that the system will use. Ultra Cruise is a more advanced version of the current Super Cruise system, and according to GM it will function on 95% of the nation's roads.

Review: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 deftly trades gas for electrons

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid spy shots and video

GM's Ultra Cruise automated driver-assist system will have more than 20 sensors, including lidar

Ranger vs Tacoma: Mid-size truck Comparison

Lordstown turns focus to future EV based on Foxconn platform

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more range, roomier interior

Maserati MC20 GT2 completes initial shakedown

2024 Subaru Outback review

US-spec 2024 VW ID.Buzz debuts this summer in California

Optimized air suspension could aid EV range, protect batteries