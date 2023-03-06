A prototype for the redesigned Audi A4 in Avant wagon guise has been spotted. The new compact appears to feature an evolutionary design with a front end similar to that of the latest A3 and a faster roofline than the current generation. Expect a debut later in 2023.

The 2023 Formula One World Championship kicked off this past weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. While Red Bull Racing dominated the season-opening race, the real star was Fernando Alonso driving for Aston Martin for the first time.

The first details on Porsche's 911 GT2 RS based on the current 992 generation of the 911 have surfaced. Though yet to be confirmed, it seems the car will adopt a hybrid system with technology derived from Porsche's 919 Hybrid and 963 LMDh sports prototypes.

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots and video

Verstappen wins 2023 F1 Bahrain GP, Alonso makes podium

992 Porsche 911 GT2 RS reportedly coming with 919 Hybrid tech

2023 Hyundai Sonata review

Honda plans EV division, hints at Tesla-like charging network

The SUV market is fueling global oil demand, clouding CO2 targets

Make payments from your Mercedes with just a fingerprint

High interest rates, car prices lead to record loans, debt

Porsche road-finding app updated with scenic route generation

US EV trip lengths are way up, nearly equaling gasoline trips