Kia is close to revealing an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, and new teaser videos suggest it will be similar in design to the striking show car.

Another vehicle due to be revealed soon is the redesigned Mini Countryman, which will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains. Mini has confirmed the new Countryman will enter production late this year at a plant in Leipzig, Germany, which will make the subcompact crossover the first Mini to be built in the country.

A redesigned Maserati GranTurismo goes on sale this spring. Eventually, the new coupe will be joined by its convertible counterpart, and like the coupe the convertible will also offer the choice of gas or electric powertrains. A prototype for the convertible in EV guise has just been spotted.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of March 15 reveal

2024 Countryman to be first Mini made in Germany

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore spy shots

2023 Lexus RX review

Audi, Porsche, and VW join Mercedes with in-car app stores

Indiana-made drive modules may muscle EVs from Ram, Jeep, Dodge

Aramco joins Geely and Renault to develop ICE, e-fuel solutions

What's New for 2024: Mini

Rivian adds 390-mile Max Pack battery to R1S SUV

Analysis: Lighter EVs are greenest, thirsty gas trucks are meanest