Mini is developing an electric crossover to slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed last July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production. We now have the first video of a prototype, which was taken during a recent cold-weather test.

Historic Italian brand Lancia is readying a trio of electric cars, the first of which will arrive as soon as 2024. It will be a redesign for Lancia's sole model at present, the Ypsilon. The other two cars will include a modern Delta and a new flagship.

Nissan and Infiniti together will launch 27 electrified cars by 2030, the bulk of which will be EVs. The first of the new EVs is expected to arrive in 2025, and some of them will be built in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

