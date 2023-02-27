Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. The first is the Eletre SUV, which is due in showrooms in 2024. It will be followed by a sedan, rumored to be called an Envya, and we just snapped photos of a prototype.

The current 992-generation Porsche 911 will soon be updated to 992.2 status. However, before that happens Porsche might reveal a new 911 Speedster. A report claims the next iteration in the 911 Speedster line will be shown at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB only arrived for 2022, but an updated version of the electric compact crossover has already been spotted testing. The quick refresh matches updates set for later this year across the GLB-Class family.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Lotus Envya (Type 133) spy shots

992 Porsche 911 Speedster reportedly due at 2023 LA auto show

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB spy shots

2023 Toyota Tacoma review

1931 Duesenberg Model J was hidden in garage for 56 years

Review: Mazda MX-30 EV masquerades as an exotic, misses what matters

Electric Alfa Romeo Giulia reportedly coming with up to 1,000 hp

2023 Ford Edge review

Porsche 914/6 once owned by Chip Ganassi for sale at Bonhams Amelia Island

Study: Heated surfaces could help boost range in some EVs