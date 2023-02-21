Cadillac revealed an updated XT4 that we'll see in showrooms shortly as a 2024 model. The update represents a mid-cycle refresh for the compact crossover and has seen the vehicle receive styling tweaks plus a tech overhaul.

Porsche plans for most of its lineup to be electric by the end of the decade. It means the automaker's model lines will transition to electric power as they're redesigned. The Macan will be the first to go the electric route, and now we have a report about Porsche's plans for the Cayenne's electric transformation.

Volkswagen was spotted testing what's likely to be its smallest dedicated EV. The newcomer is expected to be called an ID.2, though the ID.Golf name is also rumored. It's set for launch around 2025, and there will be related models at other Volkswagen Group brands.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Cadillac XT4 channels Lyriq with 33-inch curved screen

Electric Porsche Cayenne reportedly due in 2026

2025 Volkswagen ID.2 spy shots

2023 Chevrolet Colorado review

Honda co-founder Takeo Fujisawa inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

One-pedal driving in EVs isn't efficient, says Porsche

2024 BMW 1-Series Hatchback spy shots

Ram 2500 heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fires

First Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate sold at charity auction

Rivian looked to nature for the sounds in its R1T and R1S