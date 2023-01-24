The Honda Pilot was redesigned for the 2023, and part of the new lineup is a rugged TrailSport grade that benefits from some genuine off-road mods. We tested it both on and off the road, and now you can read our review.
Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and rumors point to the availability of a new performance flagship as part of the update. A Taycan prototype sporting a number of features designed to enhance track performance has been spotted, adding some credibility to the rumors.
Lightyear has ceased production of its sole model, the 0 (zero), less than two months after the first examples rolled off the line. The Dutch EV startup said it made the decision to fully focus its resources on a follow-up 2 model that is promised with a much lower starting price.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Review: 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport passes the off-road test
2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spy shots
Lightyear buzz: No more 0, straight to 2
Volvo fixes recall of 2023 models with over-the-air update
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 spy shots
US shift toward wind and solar will cut coal, make EVs cleaner
LTX trademark may point to new GM V-8 block for aftermarket
2023 Toyota Corolla review
2024 Polestar 2 brings power, range upgrades
Tesla heat pump detailed, gives a boost to winter EV range