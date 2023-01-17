Chevy's first electrified Corvette is finally here in the form of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. The sports car combines a V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined 655 hp. The motor is mounted at the front axle, making this the first Corvette with all-wheel drive. We got a ride in it.

The Lincoln Aviator is a solid pick for buyers seeking a roomy mid-size SUV with a luxurious cabin. Now it's about to be updated, and spy shots of a prototype reveal many of the changes that are taking place.

Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and patent drawings that recently surfaced may have revealed the design early. The supercar, whatever it ends up being called, will feature a newly developed V-12 engine in a plug-in hybrid configuration.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

