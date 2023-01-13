The Genesis G90 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and we've just taken a spin in the full-size flagship sedan. It starts at close to $90,000 but comes with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag.

Aston Martin's DB11 is set to receive a new look inside and out. A prototype for the updated grand tourer has been spotted ahead of an expected debut later this year.

Mazda finally has a new rotary on its hands, but the engine doesn't power a sports car. Instead, it serves purely as a range extender for Mazda's MX-30 compact electric crossover.

Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face

2024 Aston Martin DB11 spy shots

Rotary engine returns as range extender in Mazda MX-30 EV

NHTSA: Car crashes cost Americans $340B, or $1,035 per person

2024 Nissan GT-R marks return of T-spec, brings heritage paint options

Mercedes reportedly plans to drop EQ badging for EVs

2022 saw sales of exotic cars boom

2023 Porsche 718 review

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Ram Charger inductive charging robot: How it will work for Ram EV