A prototype for the redesigned 2024 Mini Hardtop was spotted this week. The fourth-generation Hardtop will be offered with the choice of electric or internal-combustion power, but all further Hardtops will be electric only.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe. For the next GLC 63 Coupe (and regular GLC 63), AMG will replace the current generation's V-8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on a turbo-4 engine for its internal-combustion component.

Teaser for Gemballa supercar

Germany's Gemballa gave us another teasing look at a supercar it has in the works. Gemballa got its start by tuning Porsches, but now the company is developing its own supercar packing over 800 hp.

2023 Nio EC7

Nio, a company often billed as China's Tesla, revealed two new SUVs. One was a new coupe-like offering called the EC7.

2023 Nio ES8

The second electric SUV from Nio was a redesign of the ES8, Nio's first model. The redesigned ES8 features a new platform, more sophisticated exterior styling, and lidar sensors.

Nissan Fairlady X concept by Nissan Automobile Technical College students

And finally, students at the Nissan Automobile Technical College in Japan presented their interpretation of a Nissan Z SUV in the form of the Fairlady X concept. The project's aim was to help develop vehicle body repair and modification skills, so don't expect to see a production version anytime soon.