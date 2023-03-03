AC Cars, the British company that built the Ace sports car used by Carroll Shelby in the 1960s to create the original Shelby Cobra, is still kicking and plans to launch a new sports car this year. The car will be a modern take on the Cobra and feature a Ford 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood.

Lamborghini is committed to electrifying all of its models by the end of 2024. The first to go the electrified route will be the Aventador successor, which is due out later this month. It will be followed by an electrified Urus, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

Ford was forced to halt production of the F-150 Lightning in mid-February due to a battery issue, but the automaker will restart production later this month and then ramp up things significantly. Ford has said it targets an annual run rate of 150,000 of the electric trucks by the end of 2023.

