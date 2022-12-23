AC Cars, the British company that built the Ace sports car used by Carroll Shelby in the 1960s to create the original Shelby Cobra, is still kicking and plans to launch a new sports car next year. The new sports car will be a modern take on the Cobra, and feature a Ford 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood.

BMW's style-focused X2 compact crossover is about to come in for a redesign. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a design very similar to the redesigned 2023 X1, a vehicle whose underpinnings the new X2 will share.

Aehra, an Italian EV startup whose head designer formerly led the design team at Lamborghini, is working on a sedan and SUV. The SUV has already been revealed and features attractions like vertical-lifting doors and a dash-wide screen.

Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023

2024 BMW X2 spy shots

Aehra reveals interior of its wild electric SUV

2023 Mazda CX-5 review

Feder: Cars can keep us connected

VW raising prices on ID.4 lineup by $1,500, citing battery costs

Lucid Air Grand Touring's price lowered with less standard features

2023 Chrysler Pacifica review

New Z to headline Nissan's 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon lineup

Tesla ups its discount on Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500