A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options.

Another vehicle we spied is an updated Taycan Sport Turismo. The updates planned likely constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the Taycan, and we should see them introduced around late 2023 or early the following year.

BMW has just unveiled the XM super SUV. It currently tops out at 644 hp but there's a more potent version coming. It will be called the XM Label Red, and offer 735 hp from the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the standard XM. We now have the first photo of the XM Label Red.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Maserati Granturismo convertible spy shots

BMW XM Label Red coming in fall 2023 with 735 hp

2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo spy shots

2023 Ford Maverick review

Next stop for Waymo One robotaxi service will be LA

Battery-boosted EV chargers coming to Chevron, Texaco stations

Verstappen wins USGP, Red Bull takes 2022 F1 teams' title

2023 Kia Rio review

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

Nikola plans 60 hydrogen stations by 2026, aided by incentives