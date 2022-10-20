The Hummer EV has been a huge success and GM may follow it up with a smaller, and presumably more affordable offering. According to a report, a mid-size electric pickup wearing the Hummer name is in the design phase.

Mercedes-Benz wants its vehicles to be incapable of causing crashes. The automaker has set itself a target date of 2050 to achieve the goal, which it plans to realize via self-driving technology.

Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan. The updated electric sedan and wagon should arrive on the market around late 2023 or early the following year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Nissan Versa review

Porsche F1 entry isn't dead, says FIA

Used EV prices have peaked, report suggests

Redesigned 2023 Volkswagen Passat Variant spied

Review: 2023 Toyota Highlander turbo-4 replaces old reliable V-6

Deep dive: Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron

Battery-boosted EV chargers coming to Chevron, Texaco stations