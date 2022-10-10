A prototype for a redesigned BMW X4 has been spotted for the first time, and suggests the next generation of the coupe-like crossover will be more strongly differentiated from its X3 sibling than the current generation.

Prototypes for the redesigned X3 are also out and about, though the new X3 looks to closely resemble the design of the current X3.

This X4 prototype however points to a more avant-garde design than the current X4, especially at the rear which looks to feature more rigid lines and more pronounced haunches, though that may be due to the camouflage gear. Up front, the design looks very close to the redesigned 2023 BMW X1.

The new X3 and X4 are both expected to arrive in 2024 as 2025 models, though the X4 may also end up trailing the X3 by about a year. The current X4 arrived for the 2019 model year and was given an update for 2022.

2025 BMW X4 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can't spot the interior but an uncluttered dash with floating screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub should be present, as seen in the latest BMWs, including the 4-Series.

Underpinning the vehicle will be an updated version of the current X4's CLAR design, which means rear-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive. Look for 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 3.0-liter turbo-6 engines, in both cases with standard mild-hybrid technology. Plug-in hybrid power will also be on offer, including potentially in the next X4 M.

It isn't clear whether there will be an electric iX4, though BMW's planned dedicated EV platform code-named Neue Klasse is on track to underpin a sedan and sporty SUV in the segment of the 3-Series. These first Neue Klasse EVs are due around 2025, and it's possible the sporty SUV ends up as an iX4.

Production of the redesigned X4 should be handled at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the current X4 is built. Any Neue Klasse-based version would be built in Europe, though.