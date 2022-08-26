Audi confirmed it will enter F1 for the 2026 season. The automaker will team with a thus far unknown chassis partner to provide power units that will be built in Germany and run on synthetic fuel. Alfa Rome announced it will split with Sauber, and all points sign to Audi teaming up with the Swiss race team.

We spotted the 2025 Cadillac Celestiq roaming the streets of Detroit as it begins testing in prototype form. The early build cars look very similar to the show car revealed in July, but they confirm the production car will have standard side-view mirrors instead of a camera system like the show car.

The 2023 Electrified Genesis G80 received a price of $80,920 as it hits dealers in four states. Genesis said the electric luxury sedan will arrive in four more states in September, but stopped short of announcing nationwide availability.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

