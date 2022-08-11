The 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions debuted to celebrate the iconic SUV's 57th birthday. With throwback colors, two-tone paint jobs, and special edition-specific interior colors and materials, the modern SUVs truly do take on the look of their predecessors.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was spotted, again, on public roads. Looking production ready, the prototype was covered in a thin wrap of camouflage, but the revised body, aero panels, larger wheels, and bigger brakes couldn't be hidden. Expect about 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque with a 0-60 mph sprint of less than 3.5 seconds.

The 2023 GMC Canyon debuted with a high and wide stance, a powerful turbo-4, and a larger than ever price tag. When it arrives early in 2023, the next-generation Canyon will cost about $40,000, which is $10,000 more than the current truck. It will only be available as a short-bed crew-cab, but it will come in four different trims, two of which are off-road focused.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions celebrate the past

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video: Rise of the electric hot hatch

Preview: 2023 GMC Canyon gets bigger, faster, more expensive

Ralph Nader calls for NHTSA to order removal of Tesla Full Self-Driving

BMW to offer 2020 Rolex 24-winning M8 GTE to private collector

2023 Ford Ranger stands pat with modest price increase

2023 Maserati GranTurismo spy shots and video: Electric and ICE options coming

Analysis: Hybrid and EV models lead continued used-car price surge

Updated Lamborghini Urus climbs Pikes Peak in record time

