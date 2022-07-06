Rivian's R1T electric pickup truck took home our Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award, due mostly to its excellent combination of performance and practicality. But how does its R1S SUV sibling stack up? Find out in our in-depth review.

Hyundai's N performance skunkworks plans to reveal two new models later this month. One of them is expected to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover, and we've got spy footage of a prototype testing on the Nürburgring.

The Chrysler 300 is certainly long in the tooth but a successor is planned. According to the latest intel, the successor is coming in 2026 with electric power and a range approaching 500 miles on a charge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Rivian R1S electrifies the adventure SUV

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video: Rise of the electric hot hatch

Chrysler 300 will reportedly live on as EV

2023 Kia Soul review

2023 Audi E-Tron spy shots and video: Mid-cycle facelift on the way

Fisker starts pre-order process for Ocean One launch edition, asks for $5,000 down

New Toyota Crown to debut July 15

Relief at the pump: Falling gas prices could continue

Glickenhaus reveals striking new livery for 007 LMH race car

Study: Electric pickups could replace nearly half of gasoline ones—with an ownership-cost savings