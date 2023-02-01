Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update.

Revived Italian sports car marque Bizzarrini is working on a new V-12 supercar. It's called the Giotto, after Bizzarrini founder Giotto Bizzarrini, and Giorgetto Giugiaro has been tapped to help design the car. He was also involved in the design of the original Bizzarrini's 5300 GT back in the 1960s.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan featuring strong Porsche and Mercedes-Benz vibes, finally goes on sale this spring. Ahead of the market launch, the EPA has published the range estimates, and they trump the Tesla Model 3's numbers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Audi Q8 spy shots

Revived Bizzarrini teases Giotto V-12 supercar

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range

Tiguan vs RAV4: Crossover SUV Comparison

Review: 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar leaves us wanting more

Does Toyota CEO change signal it's going all-in on EVs?

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar updated inside and out

2023 Mazda 3 review

Lotus EV division to go public via $5.4B SPAC deal

Aptera solar EV Launch Edition: 400-mile range, no Supercharging yet