The rumors were true.

BMW is indeed building a 3.0 CSL model as an homage to the original, and it's set to be unveiled soon.

The car was confirmed Monday on Instagram by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel in a post featuring three teaser images.

Seen for the first time, the homage is based on the M4 CSL, but sports unique bodywork that is rumored to be coachbuilt and likely made of carbon fiber to shed weight. A widened front fascia, wider front and rear fenders, model-specific front and rear bumpers, a rear roof spoiler and a rear decklid spoiler can all be seen in the teasers, despite the car's wrap. BMW M's quad exhaust tips remain, but look larger than those of standard M models.

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage teased

The homage model is expected to be fitted with the M4 CSL's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. More boost is expected with output in the range of about 600 hp versus the CSL's 543 hp rating. Reported performance is said to improve the 0-60 mph to about 3.5 seconds with a top speed approaching 200 mph.





BMWblog reported the modern 3.0 CSL will only be available with a manual transmission and rear-wheel dive. BMW is supposedly only set to build 50 examples, and each might cost $750,000 Euros (which is $795,148 U.S. dollars at current exchange rates).

The car is part of the M division's 50th anniversary celebration and just might be the most expensive BMW ever made.