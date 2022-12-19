Chevrolet has a new COPO Camaro coming for 2023, and the automaker has confirmed a trio of engine options. One will be Chevy's new 10.4-liter V-8 crate engine that can pump out 1,004 hp without the need for a supercharger or turbos.

Our spy photographer has spotted the redesigned Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 undergoing testing on public roads with minimal camouflage. Instead of a V-8 under this bruiser's hood, it has an electrified turbo-4 that should deliver a total 671 hp. The same setup features in AMG's redesigned C 63.

Audi will soon reveal the fourth and final member of its Sphere family of EV concepts. The latest will be a coupe-like crossover that Audi designed with active lifestyles in mind. The previous concepts included a fastback sedan, a sports car, and a minivan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck earns Top Safety Pick+

Review: 2023 Kia EV6 GT flexes a can-do attitude

Review: 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron feels friskier, goes farther

Bugatti delivers tenth and final Centodieci hypercar

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross review

1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage

Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?