Volkswagen has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated version of its Touareg mid-size SUV.

The Touareg disappeared from U.S. shores after 2017, prior to this third-generation model being launched. The SUV is now about to receive an update which should be revealed in early 2023, and no, it isn't returning to these shores.

The update will be mild, judging by the prototype. Look for a revised front end with new designs for the headlights, grille and front fascia. These elements are heavily camouflaged but we can see that the intakes in the front fascia resemble those on the latest Tiguan.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what VW has planned for the powertrains. It's likely some of the current diesel offerings will be dropped and replaced with more plug-in hybrid options. The top-of-the-line Touareg R, which is also a plug-in hybrid, may also see increased performance. Its current turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and electric motor combo is good for 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

With VW offering the mid-size Atlas here in the U.S., and planning a mid-size electric SUV that will likely go by the name ID.8, this could very well be the last Touareg equipped with an internal-combustion engine.

Note, the Touareg is a twin under the skin with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, and both of these should be updated soon. In fact, we've also spotted prototypes for the updated Cayenne.