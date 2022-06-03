A redesigned Ford Mustang is coming next year. We've already spotted prototypes and now Ford has provided a sound clip of the Mustang GT variant. Judging by the clip, it looks like the pony car will continue to offer a manual transmission and V-8 engine.

BMW Group is developing a new platform to underpin its next generation of electric vehicles. Known as the Neue Klasse, the platform will spawn its first vehicle in 2025, a BMW vehicle in the 3-Series segment. Construction of a plant for the vehicle is underway in Hungary.

Production of the Ineos Grenadier SUV gets underway in July at a plant in France, after which we'll see Ineos launch a Grenadier pickup truck and an electric vehicle. The EV will be smaller than the Grenadier and feature a unique platform, yet remain an an off-roader with workhorse DNA, just like its big brother.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

