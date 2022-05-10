The future of Mercedes-Benz AMG is electric, and we'll get a taste of what that future will be like later this month with the reveal of a new concept. A teaser reveals the concept as a sports car, and underpinning the concept is expected to be a new dedicated EV platform developed exclusively for AMGs.

Bentley's top-selling Bentayga has just spawned a long-wheelbase option. Curiously, the stretched SUV doesn't offer a third row, at least not yet. Instead, it has a more spacious second row that can be fitted with seats offering up to 22 levels of adjustment.

Volkswagen has only just shown us its 2024 ID.Buzz electric van but the automaker is already close to revealing another member of the growing ID family of electric vehicles. The next member will be an electric sedan dubbed the ID.6, and we've just spotted a prototype.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Benz AMG teases electric sports car concept ahead of May 19 debut

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase brings space, all-wheel steering

2024 Volkswagen ID.6 (Aero) spy shots: Arteon's electric successor spotted

Test drive: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness reports for adventure duty

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X brings more luxury but less capability to the off-road game

Roush will assemble Bollinger Motors’ electric trucks in Michigan

BMW iX1 electric crossover tests ahead of late 2022 debut

Catalytic converter theft explodes, pickups and hybrids likely targets

2023 Dodge Hornet spy shots: Alfa Romeo Tonale twin spotted

Lordstown Endurance electric truck production needs more cash, even if Foxconn deal doesn't fizzle