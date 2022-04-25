Ferrari engineers are out evaluating what's likely to be a test mule for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The test mule is using the makeshift body of Ferrari's Roma coupe, but underneath should be the automaker's new front-midship platform.

Land Rover is close to revealing its redesigned Range Rover Sport. It's set for a debut on May 10, and we can confirm that there will eventually be a high-performance SVR variant. Expect the super SUV to come with a V-8 spitting out over 600 hp.

Aston Martin has provided an update on its electrification plans for the coming decade. The automaker will start off with the launch of the plug-in hybrid Valhalla hypercar in 2024 and just a year later will add an electric sports car. And by 2026, every model in the Aston lineup will have a hybrid or full-electric option.

2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 spied at the 'Ring in possible record attempt preparation

Did big EV ad spending from GM, BMW, Kia, Nissan result in a "Super Bowl Effect" for Tesla?

GM confirms electric Chevy Corvette

Faulty wipers force Ford to recall 650,000 newer SUVs and trucks

Red Bull Racing brings home 1-2 finish at 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

CATL launches first battery-swapping in China, aimed at those without home charging