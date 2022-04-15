German tuner Alpina, now fully part of BMW Group, has provided a first look at its updated XB7 based on the BMW X7. The high-performance three-row SUV will reach the U.S. in early 2023 with a V-8 and mild-hybrid combo good for 630 hp.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to replace its C-Class and E-Class convertibles with a single model possibly dubbed the CLE-Class. We've got fresh spy shots of a prototype of the convertible in sporty AMG guise.

Toyota has listened to fans and decided to offer a manual transmission on its Supra sports car. Toyota said the transmission was tailor-made for the Supra but hasn't said whether it will be available for both the 4- and 6-cylinder engine options.

