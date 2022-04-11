Lincoln is working on several electric vehicles and a concept set for debut on April 20 will provide clues on what to expect.

New teaser material released on Monday points to the concept being a boxy SUV of some sort. In a statement released together with the teaser material, Lincoln said the concept serves as “inspiration” for the brand's EVs coming in the near future.

We already know Lincoln will unveil its first production EV later this year, which is expected to be an electric Aviator twinned with an electric Ford Explorer. It's expected to arrive at dealerships sometime in 2024.

Lincoln electric vehicle concept teased ahead of debut on April 20, 2022

Four more EVs are expected to join Lincoln's lineup by the end of 2026, including an electric Navigator. Most of these will ride on a dedicated EV platform designed for mid-size unibody vehicles. The electric Navigator will likely be based on a dedicated EV platform designed for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, however. Both platforms were announced last May during an investor presentation.

The other EVs are likely to include electric versions of the compact Corsair and small Nautilus. The identity of the fifth EV isn't clear but a sedan is possible, perhaps to be offered exclusively in China where Lincoln already exclusively sells a Zephyr sedan. An alternative could be a subcompact crossover.

Lincoln's Ford parent has many more EV introductions planned for the coming decade, including potentially more EVs for Lincoln. The automaker is spending $30 billion through 2025 on electrification alone, and expects 40% of global sales to be made up by EVs by 2030. In March it established the Ford Model E division specifically focused on developing EVs and software.